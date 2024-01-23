Academy Award Nominations: Disney, 'Oppenheimer' Dominate Oscar Nominee List, While 'Barbie' Gets Smaller Billing

Loading... Loading...

The "Barbie" movie was the top grossing film of 2023, breaking box office records for its opening and theatrical run.

Even though it was a staple at many award shows this season, "Barbie" was not the most nominated film for the Academy Awards.

What Happened: "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were released on the same day and became a theatrical phenomenon. While "Barbie" grossed more, "Oppenheimer" has been dominating award shows, including its recent five awards at the Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, "Oppenheimer" led the way for the 96th Academy Award nominations with 13 total nominations. The film, which was distributed by Comcast Corporation CMCSA grossed $326.1 million domestically and $1.45 billion worldwide, ranking fifth and third respectively.

Following "Oppenheimer" in nominations was "Poor Things," which was distributed by Walt Disney Company DIS owned Searchlight. The film received 11 nominations.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," which was produced by Apple Inc AAPL, received 10 nominations.

The "Barbie" movie received eight nominations. The film was produced by Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and is based on the popular toy brand from Mattel MAT. Most notable for the nominations for "Barbie" include Greta Gerwig not being nominated for Best Director and Margot Robbie not receiving a Best Actress nomination.

"Barbie" was nominated for two songs in the Original Song category, with "I'm Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?"

Three of the Best Picture nominations were directed by women, according to Variety. "Barbie," "Anatomy of a Fall" and "Past Lives" all featured female directors, but only Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall") received a directing nomination.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon") become the oldest person to be nominated for Best Director at the age of 81.

Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") became the first Native American performer nominated for Best Actress.

Ranking first for total nominations was media giant Disney with 20. Comcast Corporation and Netflix Inc NFLX ranked second with 18 nominations each.

Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host of the 96th Academy Awards. The award show will air on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on March 10.

The Nominations: Here's a look at the nominations for the key races of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Best Picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone Of Interest"

Best Director

Justin Triet – "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan – "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos – "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer – “The Zone of Interest”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – "Maestro"

Colman Domingo – "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti – "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy – "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright – "American Fiction"

Best Actress

Annette Benning – "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Huller – "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan – "Maestro"

Emma Stone – "Poor Things"

Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro – "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. – "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling – "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo – "Poor Things"

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks – "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera – "Barbie"

Jodie Foster – "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – "The Holdovers"

