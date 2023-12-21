Jimmy Fallon Strikes Marjorie Taylor Greene With Cutting Remark: 'Do You Know How Hard It Is To Be The Most Unproductive Congress?'

Loading... Loading...

Renowned comedian Jimmy Fallon recently shot a stinging one-liner at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on his late-night TV show.

What Happened: “The Tonight Show” host Fallon’s witty remark was in reaction to Greene’s dissatisfaction with the decision-makers in Washington.

Greene at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” vented her exasperation at “the stupid people in Washington making horrible decisions.”

Fallon retorted with a biting, sarcastic remark alluding to Greene’s notorious reputation for propagating conspiracy theories. He quipped, “Now if you’ll excuse me,” envisaging Greene’s words, “I have a meeting with Skylar, Lord of the Serpent Creatures.”

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is ‘Unparalleled In Genius’ As An Innovator, But ‘Then You See His Tweet That’s Like A Seventh Grader’: Ro Khanna

Not only did Fallon lampoon Greene, but he also took a dig at the 118th Congress, which is on track to be one of the most unproductive ever. He joked, “Do you know how hard it is to be the most unproductive Congress? It’s like being the highest person at a Fish concert. It’s very hard to do.”

Why It Matters: Greene, known for her controversial remarks, has been a regular target for comedians. In September, she was widely derided online for her Yom Kippur greeting that erroneously included an image of a Hanukkah menorah.

In November, comedian Jimmy Kimmel also criticized Greene’s call for a new investigation into the House select committee that probed the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, mentioning her tendency to frequently utter unintelligent remarks and deeming her new idea as potentially her most foolish yet.

That same month, Greene’s social media post promising “accountability” backfired, with critics expressing disbelief at her claim, leading to further online mockery.

Read Next: Trump Says Record-High Stock Market Just ‘Making Rich People Richer’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.