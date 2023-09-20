Taylor Swift Has No 'Bad Blood' With Google, Search Engine Turns Into 'Blank Space' For Fans To Shake Off Their Puzzle Skills

The year is 2023, but fans of one bestselling artist can’t wait for it to be 1989.

A new puzzle on the Google search engine celebrates an upcoming highly anticipated album release from Taylor Swift.

What Happened: It’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re all just living in it. No musician has been in the news more over the past year than Swift, who has a tour breaking records and tickets so popular that she’s causing websites to crash.

Swift is now featured on the Google search engine from Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL with a puzzle catering to fans of the singer on Wednesday.

In a puzzle called “Search Easter eggs (Taylor’s Version),” fans are asked to type “Taylor Swift” into the Google search bar, which a blog post playfully refers to as the “Blank Space” in reference to one of Swift’s top songs.

After typing in the artist’s name in the search bar, a blue vault comes up with 89 word puzzles, a number referencing the album “1989” by Swift. A total of 33 million puzzles are listed to solve. Upon solving, the vault will unlock special track titles for the upcoming album release.

A visit to the search engine at the time of writing reveals the puzzles have been solved and four title tracks unveiled.

Swift’s re-released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will be out on Oct. 27, 2023. The album comes from Republic Records, a unit of Universal Music Group UMGNFUNVGY. This will be the fourth re-recorded album from Swift.

Released on Oct. 27, 2014, “1989” was the fifth studio album from Swift and part of her launch away from the country music genre into pop. The album had some of her biggest hits with “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood” and “Shake It Off” all hitting number one on the charts.

The album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for 11 weeks and went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Related Link: Taylor Swift Fans Shake It Off Too Hard And Cause Minor Earthquake During Concert

Why It’s Important: Swift’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” saw the Ticketmaster website crash due to demand and caused problems for Live Nation Entertainment LYV.

Benzinga recently shared Swift was followed by a camera at the MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Paramount Global PARAPARAA-owned MTV. The camera was able to capture Swift in the audience during performances and show the world which songs she was singing and dancing along with.

Leading newspaper company Gannett Co Inc GCI had such demand for coverage of Swift that it announced that its The Tennessean newspaper is looking to hire a reporter devoted to covering Swift and only Swift.

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms,” the job posting reads.

The writer will cover the remaining dates of the Eras Tour and must be able to travel internationally. The person can be based remotely anywhere in the U.S. except for Alaska or Hawaii.

The “Eras Tour” film hits theaters on Oct. 13, including AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC theaters where the film made over $26 million in pre-sale ticket sales and shattered records.

Swift’s Eras Tour resumes with U.S. dates starting Oct. 18, 2023.

It looks like October and the rest of 2023 will continue the world's "Love Story" for all things Taylor Swift.

Read Next: Taylor Swift Helps Paint A Love Story For Live Nation: Concert Promoter Reports Record-Breaking Q2, Sees Upside Ahead

Photo: Shutterstock