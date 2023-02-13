Play Together, Stay Together: 5 Must-Try Video Games For A Romantic Valentine's Day Celebration

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and nothing says "I love you" more than sharing quality time with your loved ones.

And what better way to share than playing a video game together? Gaming with your partner can be a great way to bond, challenge each other, and most importantly, have some fun.

See Also: Majority Of Americans Will Include Cannabis In Their Valentine's Day Plans & Gifts, New Survey Finds

Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a beginner, there's a game out there for everyone, from action-packed adventures to heartwarming puzzles.

We've rounded up the top 5 video games that are perfect to play with your partner on Valentine's Day. So grab your controller and leave the conventional chocolate or flowers behind, as you embark with your partner on one of these incredible adventures!

1) It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a multiplayer-only action-adventure platform game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts Inc EA. The game received favorable reviews and won multiple awards, including "Game of the Year” at The Game Awards 2021 and the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

It Takes Two is the perfect game for couples who want to play together, even if one of them isn't exactly a gaming pro.

With just one copy of the game, you can join forces online or in person. The story is a wild ride: May and Cody, a couple in trouble, get turned into dolls by magic and have to work together to save their relationship, all while being guided by the love guru, Dr. Hakim.

The game is available for Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PS4 and PS5; Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S; Nintendo ADR's NTDOY Nintendo Switch and Windows.

2) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing, the social simulation video game series developed and published by Nintendo and launched in 2020, is the ultimate game for couples who want to get away from the real world and live out their island dreams.

This game allows you and your partner to create your own personal paradise, where you can relax, explore and collect all sorts of fun items. With no rush or pressure, players can take their sweet time and enjoy the island life at their own pace.

See also: 5 Ways To Survive Valentine's Day When You're Single

Whether working together to build a dream island, or just hanging out and enjoying each other's company, this game is the perfect way to spend some quality time together. Animal Crossing is also great if you live apart, as you can still visit each other's islands and explore each other's worlds from a distance.

Animal Crossing can only be played on Nintendo Switch.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Ready to strap on your guns, hop on your horse, and head out into the Wild West with your partner in Red Dead Redemption 2? This game published in 2018 and developed by Rockstar Games is the perfect match for couples who love to experience new things and embark on exciting adventures together.

The game offers a wide range of activities such as exploring the open world and discovering new locations or participating in intense shootouts and horseback chases. And with the option to play in co-op mode, you and your partner can tackle all the challenges this story set in a fictionalized representation of the U.S. in 1899 has to offer, side by side.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One and Windows.



4) A Way Out

A Way Out, the video game published in 2018 and developed by Hazelight Studios, was made with couch co-op in mind, perfect for you and your beloved to tackle together.

Follow the wild journey of two convicts, Leo and Vincent, as they break out of jail and stay one step ahead of the law. Moreover, the gameplay is one of a kind: as both protagonists' stories are told simultaneously, their progress may not be synchronized. One moment you'll be working together on one screen, and the next, the game will switch to split-screen as one player takes on an action while the other watches a cutscene.

See Also: Brace Yourselves: Hogwarts Legacy Among The Video Games Expected To Launch In 2023

For those who love a great tale, A Way Out is a must-play. The game is all about relationships, has a little romance and requires a good amount of teamwork and communication

This game can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

5) Moon Hunters

Get ready to embark on an epic journey with your significant other in Moon Hunters! This delightful roguelike RPG is like a personality test wrapped in an action-packed adventure. With its beautiful graphics and unique storyline, this short video game is perfect for a date night in.

You and up to three other players can choose from six different heroes, each with their own skills and traits, and journey through a world that's being molded by your decisions. The journey will test teamwork, cooperation and communication while navigating through a world of mythical creatures and challenging obstacles.

As you play, your actions will write your hero's mythology and determine the game's ending. With multiple possible endings, you'll find yourself returning to "Moon Hunters" again and again, exploring different paths and learning more about each other's decision-making styles.

So, grab your partner, pick your hero, and start your legendary adventure in Moon Hunters.

This game developed by Kitfox Games can be played on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Continue Reading: The Most Anticipated Mobile Games Of 2023: 5 Titles To Keep An Eye On

Image credits: Roman Kosolapov and Vectorfair on Shutterstock