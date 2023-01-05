The Most Anticipated Mobile Games Of 2023: 5 Titles To Keep An Eye On

Despite being underestimated by some gamers, it’s undeniable that the mobile gaming trend is growing by leaps and bounds year after year.

Mobile games provide a form of light entertainment, allowing them to be played during the day and even in the middle of the daily routine.

2022 has given us some incredible titles and the future of mobile games in 2023 is even more promising. Here is a selection of the top five, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Call of Duty Mobile

Activision-Blizzard ATVI’s "Call of Duty Mobile" seeks to bring all the action from the consoles to your cell phone.

The video game, which is already available for pre-registration on Apple AAPL’s iOS and Google GOOGL’s Android, will feature the Battle Royale mobile game experience, combat in gunplay, movement, and vehicles, as well as authentic content with operators, weapons, and maps. Moreover, “Call of Duty Mobile” will allow for up to 120 live players in a match and introduce social features like friends and chat channels.

<br class="core-block"/>

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Applibot’s “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis” will have a closed beta test for the summer of 2023!

The upcoming role-playing video game is a compilation of the Final Fantasy VII series and will be available for iOS and Android.

“Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis” is a mobile game with loot boxes. Planned to be released in monthly episodic installments, the game retells events from the 1997 video game "Final Fantasy VII," and all canon titles in the "Compilation of Final Fantasy VII" media franchise. Chapters can be freely selected from a timeline, allowing players to jump between different entries in the series. The title will be free to play but will offer loot boxes that offer random selections of weapons and costumes

<br class="core-block"/>

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade

Ubisoft UBSFF’s “Assassin's Creed Codename Jade,” the new Triple-A mobile video game set in Ancient China, will have a free-to-play business model and will be released in 2023.

Apparently, the game will be set in 215 BCE, featuring fully customizable characters players can create, marking a series first. "Codename Jade" is set to feature all the iconic gameplay of the franchise, optimized for an experience with touch controls. The ability to parkour atop the Great Wall of China and sneak through bustling cities was teased.

<br class="core-block"/>

Monster Hunter

A new “Monster Hunter” mobile video game was announced for 2023. The game is being developed by Capcom CCOEY and Tencent TCEHY’s TiMi Studio Group, the studio behind titles like Pokemon Unite.

As per GamesHub, the adaptation of the Japanese media franchise centered on a series of fantasy-themed action role-playing will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the ‘Monster Hunter’ series."

<br class="core-block"/>

Honkai Star Rail Mobile

“Honkai Star Rail Mobile,” a free-to-play tactical turn-based role-playing mobile game is scheduled for release in 2023 for both Android and iOS.

The game, which features characters from the Honkai series, is the fourth installment of the franchise.

The "Star Rail" mentioned in the title refers to an interstellar train featured in the game, while Honkai is the main antagonistic force of the Honkai series, which seeks to destroy civilizations as they advance. The word "honkai" is derived from Japanese and means decay or destruction.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash