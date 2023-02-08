Majority Of Americans Will Include Cannabis In Their Valentine's Day Plans & Gifts, New Survey Finds

A recent online survey conducted by Wired Research found that nearly 148 million American adults (or 61%) plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day plans in 2023.

“The survey was conducted (...) between January 24, 2023, and January 29, 2023, among 961 nationally representative Americans aged 21+ using an email invitation and online survey. The study has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%,” per a press release.

Cannabis Gaining Acceptance Among Americans

Commissioned by Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF, a leading multi-state cannabis company, the survey showed that "attitudes and purchasing behaviors towards cannabis are shifting in the U.S., with more interest, acceptance, and personal cannabis usage leading the way."

The survey's data found that close to 55 million American adults (37%) state they would be happy to receive cannabis as a gift this Valentine’s Day, which would indicate a significant shift in people’s attitudes toward marijuana, showing a reduction in stigma and increased acceptance of cannabis use.

However, the accessibility of legal weed could be a determining factor in the expected increase in cannabis use on Valentine's Day.

US adults in the Northeast were the most likely to use or gift cannabis this year, with 66% vs. 55% in the Midwest, 61% in the West, and 63% in the South. “The regional interest in cannabis may be attributed to several states in the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and New Jersey, introducing legal recreational cannabis programs within the past 12 months.”

Survey Highlights

More than 19 million American adults ages 21+ (13%) who plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day this year do not plan on drinking alcohol to celebrate.

Men are more likely than women (66% vs. 57%) to incorporate cannabis into Valentine’s Day plans.

Gen Z and Millennials are significantly more likely than Gen X and Boomers to include cannabis in their Valentine’s Day plans (70% vs. 57%).

One of the more surprising statistics found that parents were significantly more likely than their peers without children (69% vs.57%) to consider making cannabis a part of their Valentine’s Day celebration this year.

There is also a perceived increase in romance and sexual performance, with about 1 in 4 adults believing cannabis will put them in a more romantic mood and improves their sex life. “Cannabis can have a decidedly positive impact on romance and intimacy, especially on occasions like Valentine’s Day where there are so many external stresses and pressures to make the day special,” said CannaSexual sex coach Ashley Manta.

Dr. Shannon Chavez, a psychologist and nationally recognized sex therapist based in Beverly Hills, stated: “The data from the survey show that Americans use cannabis to relax or improve their mood, which can help people be present and more connected, which is crucial to a better love life.”

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Courtesy Of Nick Fewings On Unsplash