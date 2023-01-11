Zelenskyy Says 'No Third World War,' Angela Bassett Makes Marvel Movie History, Which Streamers Won Big: Here's What Unfolded At The Golden Globes

The 80th annual Golden Globes honored the top movies and television shows of the last year with an in-person and televised event. The ceremony featured wins from several of the top streaming companies, saw Marvel do something for the first time in its movie history, and included a virtual speech from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022, the best of movies and television were honored in a broadcast on NBC and Peacock, both units of Comcast Corporation CMCSA. The awards show had a strong presence from streaming companies, with several among the most nominated.

Two of the big winners came with ties to The Walt Disney Company DIS. “Abbott Elementary,” which airs on ABC, won the Best Comedy television award. “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which came from Searchlight Pictures, won Best Picture for movies in the musical or comedy category.

Disney unit Marvel also set a record with actress Angela Bassett becoming the first Marvel actor to win a Golden Globe for their role. Marvel has had huge box office success with $11.1 billion in the domestic box office, but has been shut out of many awards shows. Bassett’s win was one of the few awards for any of the top-grossing movies of 2022.

HBO, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, was a big winner at the Golden Globes. The company got wins for Best Drama for Television with “House of the Dragon” and for Best Limited Series for Television with “The White Lotus.”

The win for “House of the Dragon” may come as a surprise, given the “Game of Thrones” series it's based on was shut out of the same category five times. “House of the Dragon” also faced off against the final seasons of hit shows “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark” and against strong contenders “The Crown” and "Severance."

HBO and HBO Max were nominated for a combined 14 awards and won four on the night, marking the biggest haul for streaming companies.

“The Fabelmans” from Comcast was the other big winner for Best Drama in the movies category.

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX was nominated for 14 awards and came away with three wins, including Evan Peters for his role as the title character in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Apple Inc AAPL won one award from its six nominations for “Black Bird” but its hit “Severance” got shut out of three categories, despite critical praise.

Speeches Praised: Last year, the 79th Golden Globes faced controversy with protests over the lack of diversity among membership in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC refused to air the annual awards show, and the winners were announced in a private ceremony instead. That was the first time since 2008, the awards weren’t televised.

The 80th Golden Globes marked a return to television and an in-person ceremony and also saw some surprising wins and recognitions, which are being praised on Wednesday.

Variety called the night one of “reinvention and renewal” with several winners mentioning how they were overlooked in the entertainment industry previously.

Michelle Yeoh won an award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and chose to recognize the racism and ageism she had previously faced in the industry.

Bassett honored the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43.

“We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said of the Black Panther star in her speech.

Cecil B. Demille Award winner Ryan Murphy used his acceptance speech as a time to honor the openly gay and trans performers he has worked with and the “hope and progress” that the entertainment industry has made in being more accepting.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual speech at the Golden Globes after being introduced by actor Sean Penn, who met with the president in November and filmed a documentary in the region.

“The second World War wasn’t over yet, but the tide was turned, all knew who would win. There were still battles and tears ahead, it was then when the Golden Globes awards appeared to honor the best performers of 1943,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy, who was an actor before becoming president of his country, then shared an update on the battle against Russia.

“It is now 2023, the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning. And it is already clear who will win.”

Zelenskyy said there are battles ahead and thanked those who supported the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

“There will be no third World War, it is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land.”

Zelenskyy’s speech received strong applause from the in-person crowd.

Penn gifted Zelenskyy with one of his Oscar trophies in November. Penn received an Order of Merit from Zelenskyy for his support of Ukraine.

