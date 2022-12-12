Golden Globe Award Nominees: See The List And Which Companies Could Win Big In January 2023

After a scandal rocked the Hollywood Foregin Press Association, canceling the annual Golden Globes ceremony in 2022, the show returns on Jan. 10, 2023 with awards covering the best in movies and television.
Here is a look at the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globes and which companies are among the most nominated and have the most to gain from the ceremony.
What Happened: Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the next Golden Globes, which will return for a televised broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock — units of Comcast Corporation CMCSA.
The ceremony, the last year of the current deal with NBC, will air on a Tuesday in 2023, replacing the typical Sunday air date. The timing of the ceremony was impacted due to New Year’s Day, the Critic Choice Awards and the last day of the National Football League’s regular season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Winners and Losers
The Walt Disney Company DIS received several nominations for hit movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar The Way of Water.”
The company also had the movie with the most nominations with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” released under the Searchlight Pictures unit, receiving eight nominations. The smaller movie could see a surge in box office revenue and interest with the numerous nominations. The movie currently has worldwide box office gross of under $20 million.
“Abbott Elementary,” which airs on Disney’s ABC channel was the most nominated series with five nominations.
Warner Bros. Discovery WBD has five nominations for its Elvis Presley biopic. The company also received several nominations for its “Game of Thrones” prequel show “House of the Dragon.” The company’s HBO unit also had a strong performance with “The White Lotus” nominated for four awards. HBO and HBO Max had a total of 14 nominations.
Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX saw several of its hit shows receive numerous nominations including “Dahmer,” “Ozark,” “The Crown” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Recently released “Wednesday,” which broke the company’s English-language first week viewing record set by “Stranger Things” also received several nominations. Netflix received a total of 14 nominations.
AppleTV, a unit of Apple Inc AAPL received three nominations for “Severance.” The company’s streaming unit has become an awards darling winning the Best Picture Academy Award for “CODA” previously and receiving numerous nominations and wins over the years for “Ted Lasso.”
Apple also finds itself on the potential snubs and surprises list with Will Smith not receiving a nomination for “Emancipation,” a movie released recently on the streaming platform. Smith is currently banned from the Academy Awards and many saw this movie as being a redemption for the actor of sorts.
Amazon.com Inc AMZN spent heavily on the massive series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The show did not receive any Golden Globe nominations.
The Nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tar
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift, Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice, Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, RRR
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, Black Brid
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edger-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murry Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
