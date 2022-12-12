Golden Globe Award Nominees: See The List And Which Companies Could Win Big In January 2023

After a scandal rocked the Hollywood Foregin Press Association, canceling the annual Golden Globes ceremony in 2022, the show returns on Jan. 10, 2023 with awards covering the best in movies and television.

Here is a look at the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globes and which companies are among the most nominated and have the most to gain from the ceremony.

What Happened: Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the next Golden Globes, which will return for a televised broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock — units of Comcast Corporation CMCSA.

The ceremony, the last year of the current deal with NBC, will air on a Tuesday in 2023, replacing the typical Sunday air date. The timing of the ceremony was impacted due to New Year’s Day, the Critic Choice Awards and the last day of the National Football League’s regular season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Winners and Losers

The Walt Disney Company DIS received several nominations for hit movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar The Way of Water.”

The company also had the movie with the most nominations with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” released under the Searchlight Pictures unit, receiving eight nominations. The smaller movie could see a surge in box office revenue and interest with the numerous nominations. The movie currently has worldwide box office gross of under $20 million.

“Abbott Elementary,” which airs on Disney’s ABC channel was the most nominated series with five nominations.

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD has five nominations for its Elvis Presley biopic. The company also received several nominations for its “Game of Thrones” prequel show “House of the Dragon.” The company’s HBO unit also had a strong performance with “The White Lotus” nominated for four awards. HBO and HBO Max had a total of 14 nominations.

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX saw several of its hit shows receive numerous nominations including “Dahmer,” “Ozark,” “The Crown” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Recently released “Wednesday,” which broke the company’s English-language first week viewing record set by “Stranger Things” also received several nominations. Netflix received a total of 14 nominations.

AppleTV, a unit of Apple Inc AAPL received three nominations for “Severance.” The company’s streaming unit has become an awards darling winning the Best Picture Academy Award for “CODA” previously and receiving numerous nominations and wins over the years for “Ted Lasso.”

Apple also finds itself on the potential snubs and surprises list with Will Smith not receiving a nomination for “Emancipation,” a movie released recently on the streaming platform. Smith is currently banned from the Academy Awards and many saw this movie as being a redemption for the actor of sorts.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN spent heavily on the massive series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The show did not receive any Golden Globe nominations.

Related Link: Will 'Emancipation' Slap At The Box Office And For AppleTV Or See Weak Demand

The Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tar

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift, Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice, Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj, RRR

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Brid

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edger-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murry Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series