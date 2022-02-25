Sean Penn Is In Ukraine Making A Documentary: Here Are The Details

A Hollywood actor, producer and director is in Ukraine filming a documentary of the conflict between the country and Russia.

What Happened: Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary for Vice Studios. The film is being produced by Vice Studios, Vice World News and Endeavor Content, a unit of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR).

Penn appeared at a press briefing in Kyiv Thursday taking notes and listening to government officials.

The documentary has been in the works for some time with Penn last traveling to Ukraine in November 2021. The Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service released photos at the time of Penn with the country’s military.

Penn arrived in Ukraine earlier this week.

“The director specifically came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” Ukraine's Office of the President said in a translated statement.

Why It’s Important: While it is unknown what will happen during the Russia-Ukraine conflict or how long it will last, there will be a documentary sharing first-hand accounts from Ukraine’s perspective.

Penn is well known for his acting with 73 credits to his name on IMDb, a movie database owned by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Penn also has 15 directing, 12 producing and six writing credits.

Penn has helped bring several anti-war and humanitarian efforts more attention through his films and work.

The actor previously interviewed Mexican drug lord El Chapo for Rolling Stone in an exclusive sub-titled “a secret visit with the most wanted man in the world.”

Photo: Office of the Ukraine President