The 5 Most Viewed FPS Games On Twitch In 2022: 'Valorant' And 'CS: GO' Reign Supreme

With 15 million daily users, Amazon AMZN’s Twitch is, by far, one of the most popular live-streaming platforms for gamers.

So, its only natural that a popular video game genre like FPS (first-person shooter, a type of video game whose gameplay involves shooting enemies and other targets and in which a player views the action as though through the eyes of the character they are controlling) reaps successes in the platform.

As 2022 comes to an end, here are the 5 most popular FPS video games on Twitch of the past 12 months, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Valorant

Despite being a relatively new release, with its launch in 2020, Tencent TCEHY’s “Valorant” has captivated gamers from all over the globe.

This team-based first-person tactical hero shooter videogame for Microsoft MSFT’s Windows is set in the near future. Players play as one of a set of Agents, characters based on several countries and cultures around the world. In the main game mode, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team with each team having five players on it.

In 2022, “Valorant” was watched for 1.1 billion hours on Twitch, earning the honor of being the most popular FPS game on the live streaming service.

CS: GO

The “Counter-Strike” series has been at the summit of esports since its release in 2000: an undisputed classic. Valve’s "Counter-Strike" is a highly competitive, strategy-oriented, multiplayer, first-person shooter game.

And, with the launch of “CS: GO” in 2012, the game has definitely experienced a revival. This year, “CS: GO” has harvested 648 million hours of viewership on Twitch, earning itself second place.

Apex Legends

Conquering the third place for the most-viewed FPS game on Twitch during the last 12 months, EA EA’s “Apex Legends” was watched for 640 million hours on Twitch.

"Apex Legends" is an online multiplayer battle royale game featuring squads of three players using pre-made characters with distinctive abilities, called "Legends," similar to those of hero shooters. Alternate modes have been introduced allowing for single and for two-player squads since the game's release. The game is free-to-play and monetized through microtransactions and loot boxes, which allow the player to spend both real money and in-game currency on cosmetic items, such as outfits for the Legends and new colors for weapons.

Fortnite

The popular video game published by Epic Games -a company owned by his creator Tim Sweeney, Tencent (40%), and Sony SONY (4.9%)- got 599 million hours of viewing time on Twitch in 2022, positioning itself in 4th place.

According to PlayerCounter "Fortnite" has had between 2.5 and 4 million players per day in 2022, making it one of the most popular video games in the world. Te game is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine: “Fortnite Battle Royale,” a free-to-play battle royale game in which up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing; “Fortnite: Save the World,” a cooperative hybrid tower defense-shooter and survival game in which up to four players fight off zombie-like creatures and defend objects with traps and fortifications they can build; and “Fortnite Creative,” in which players are given complete freedom to create worlds and battle arenas.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Activision-Blizzards ATVI’s “Call of Duty: Warzone 2” is a free-to-play battle royale video game released in November 2022 and is the sequel to the original Warzone from 2020. Similar to its predecessor, in Warzone 2.0's primary game mode, Battle Royale, players compete in a continuously shrinking map to be the last player remaining.

During 2022, Warzone received 416 million hours of viewership on Twitch and achieved 5th place among the most watched FPS games on the platform.

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash