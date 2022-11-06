Twitter Again Removes Kanye West's Antisemitic Inflammatory Post

With various advertisers leaving the Twitter platform, CEO Elon Musk said that he blames "activist groups" for pressuring advertisers to pull ads from the company.

Musk tweeted, "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation. We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up. They are trying to destroy free speech in America."

Soon after Musk's tweet, rap star Kanye West again posted a since-deleted tweet that he's "starting to think antisemitic means [the N word]." Twitter removed Kanye's tweet for violating its terms of service.

Last month, Musk welcomed West, now known as Ye, back to Twitter after a nearly two-year hiatus that started during the November 2020 presidential elections.

Also Read: Kanye West's Yeezy Cuts Ties With Gap: What You Need To Know

Musk tweeted, "Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart."

During that time, West posted a now-deleted tweet in response to being banned on the rival platform Instagram.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company. Musk justified his move and said there was no choice when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Advertisers provide 90% of Twitter's revenue. One of the largest advertising companies, IPG, issued a recommendation on Monday for clients to pause spending on the platform owing to moderation concerns.

The Global Alliance For Responsible Media and various industry groups have said that it is monitoring how Twitter plans to address content moderation.

Photo: Courtesy of Super 45 | Música Indepe on flickr