'How You Gone Kick Me Off Instagram': Kanye West Back On Twitter After Facing Potential Ban Elsewhere

Rapper Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, posted on social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR for the first time in nearly two years. The posts come as West may be banned from a rival platform.

What Happened: For the first time since November 2020, West posted on Twitter Friday night. Among the posts from West was one questioning why he might have been kicked off a rival platform. The move comes as the rapper has made headlines in recent weeks for his antics.

“Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You used to be my n****,” West tweeted.

The tweet was attached to a picture that featured West, Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and several others.

Several recent posts by West on Instagram have been deleted, which was confirmed by Meta Platforms to The Independent, saying they “deleted content” that violated policies and placed a restriction on West’s account.

“We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting or sending DMs,” the spokesperson said.

The suspension or review of West’s account came after he posted several anti-Semitic comments, including one aimed at Sean “Diddy” Combs with the caption “Jesus is Jew.”

While he may be upset he can’t post on Instagram, West was welcomed back to Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!” Musk tweeted.

Social media platform Rumble RUM also tweeted to West, offering him a place on their plaform and a new role with the company.

"You understand creator independence more than anyone. Bring that vision to Rumble so you can help us enable ALL artists to own their work, and never allow anyone to control artists again," Rumble tweeted.

Rumble offered West the role of "Chief of Creative Independence."

Why It’s Important: West has faced temporary bans from social media platforms previously, including both Twitter and Instagram.

The comments from Musk welcoming him back come as the Tesla CEO is working to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has been open to reverse bans on accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump.

West has been incredibly outspoken in recent weeks, including in several television interviews.

West took on Gap Inc GPS, a company he had a deal with for his Yeezy brand. West announced he was terminating the deal.

Adidas ADDYY recently announced it would be reviewing its deal with West after the rapper publicly spoke out against the company.

Photo: Courtesy of Super 45 | Música Indepe on flickr