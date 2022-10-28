Elon Musk Reportedly Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter Office To Scrutinize Codes After Takeover

Elon Musk has reportedly asked Tesla Inc TSLA engineers to assess Twitter Inc's TWTR internal codes as he begins his makeover of the microblogging firm after closing a $44 billion buyout.

What Happened: Tesla engineers visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the codes to assess what the microblogging site needs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk reportedly asked Tesla engineers to meet with product leaders at Twitter to "make a mark on the company," as per the report.

Engineers at Twitter are no longer authorized to make changes to the company code and the approach is part of an effort to ensure the product changes ahead of the deal closing, Bloomberg quoted its sources as saying.

In April, Twitter had enacted a similar freeze when the deal was first announced, as per the report.

Tesla and Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: In a letter addressed to "Dear Twitter Advertisers," Musk explained several reasons behind acquiring Twitter, including for the "future of civilization" and to create a "common digital town square."

Musk has previously stated that he'd welcome back former President Donald Trump to Twitter, who was banned for his statements about the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

