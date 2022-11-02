Elon Musk Polls Twitter If Advertisers Should Back 'Freedom Of Speech' or Political 'Correctness' — Majority Say...

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is polling his more than 113 million followers on the platform if advertisers should support “Freedom of Speech” or “Political Correctness.”

What Happened: The Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO, who recently purchased Twitter, received more than 1.2 million votes on the poll.

“Freedom of Speech” received 80.1% of those votes, with 19 hours still left to go on the poll.

Last week, Musk penned a note to Twitter advertisers and said the platform could not become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

Musk said at the time that he wanted Twitter to be the “most respected advertising platform in the world.”

Why It Matters: Advertisers provide 90% of Twitter’s revenue. One of the largest advertising companies, IPG, issued a recommendation on Monday for clients to pause spending on the platform owing to moderation concerns, reported The New York Times.

The Global Alliance For Responsible Media, a coalition of platforms, advertisers, and industry groups reportedly also said it was monitoring how Twitter plans to address content moderation.

Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer who managed Twitter’s relations with advertisers, announced her resignation on Tuesday.

“I do believe the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of GARM,” said Personette in the string of tweets that announced her exit from the company.

While uncertain how many there would be, I spent my last few days at the company continuing that commitment. And I want everyone to know I do believe the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of GARM. — Sarah Personette (@SEP) November 1, 2022

It was reported recently that General Motors Corporation GM decided to suspend advertising on Twitter after its acquisition by Musk.

