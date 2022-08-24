How The Film Industry Will Honor Ukraine Next Month

Coinciding with Ukraine’s independence day, the Venice Film Festival has announced an initiative to help boost the movie industry of the war-torn country.
What Happened: The Venice Film Festival announced the launch of Ukrainian Day as part of the festival’s Venice Production Bridge initiative, Variety reports.
Ukrainian Day will be hosted Sept. 8, 2022 as part of the 79th annual film festival that runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 10.
The event will kick off with a panel with the president and artistic director of the festival. Other panelists include the ambassador of Ukraine to Italy and the head of the National Cinema Institution of Ukraine.
The director of “Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich will also be featured at the event with the film screening in competition at the film festival.
“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” director Evgeny Afineevsky will also be a featured panelist at the event. The movie will screen at the event but not as part of the competition.
Topics covered at Ukrainian Day include:
- Cooperation between Ukraine and Italy
- The difficult situation for Ukraine’s film industry today
- Co-productions
- The role of artists and filmmakers
- Diversity in the Ukrainian audiovisual industry
- The future of Ukrainian cinematography
Related Link: Zelensky Said Ukraine Reborn When Putin Invaded The Country
Why It’s Important: The announcement of Ukrainian Day comes as the country celebrates 31 years since it voted to split from the Soviet Union.
The country has been impacted by the war with Russia and the film industry is among the sectors that could see setbacks for years.
“The Guide,” a well-known 2014 movie from Ukraine, was screened in theaters around the world earlier this year to raise money for the country.
Several companies like McDonald’s Inc MCD and Nike Inc NKE are reopening locations in Ukraine to bring some normalcy to the country.
The special portion of the film festival could help bring partnerships and production deals to Ukrainian media companies to help boost the restoration efforts.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.