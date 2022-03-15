2014 Ukraine Film Heads Back To Theaters: Here's How It Will Help Support The Country

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
A 2014 film from Ukraine is heading to theaters in the U.S. in a fundraising effort for the country.
What Happened: Regional and national theater chains have announced they will play the 2014 film “The Guide” beginning Friday, according to a report from Deadline.
Regal Cinemas, which was acquired by Cineworld in 2018 to create the second-largest movie theater chain in the world, has signed on as part of the offering.
Other theater chains include National Amusements, Landmark, Cinepolis, Cinemex, and Premiere Cinemas. No exact number was given, but it was reported that hundreds of movie theater companies were committed to the offering.
The movie will be delivered by satellite in partnership with The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition.
AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC and Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK were not mentioned in the article as participating theater chains.
Proceeds from the movie will go to the relief effort for Ukraine as it faces an invasion by Russia. The donations will be sent to a special Ukraine Relief Fund managed by the Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America.
Why It’s Important: “The Guide” is a well-known movie in Ukraine, but is unknown outside the country. The movie was chosen by Ukraine as the entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 87th Academy Awards, but did not make the list of nominees.
The movie is set in the 1930s, with the Soviet regime causing the death of millions of residents in Ukraine due to new policies and agricultural pursuits.
A new trailer for the movie titled “Stand with Ukraine: The Guide Trailer” features the words: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating a catastrophe with thousands dying and millions forced to flee. ‘The Guide’ tells a story of tragedy that parallels what we see today.”
“The Guide” director Oles Sanin is locked down in Kyiv, Ukraine currently and provided words for the updated trailer.
The movie grossed $905,985 during its 2014 theatrical release in 130 theaters in Ukraine, ranking as the 32nd highest grossing film in the country in 2014.
