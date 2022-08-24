Zelenskyy Said Ukraine 'Reborn' When Putin Invaded The Country: 'Most Terrible Iron Is Not Missiles, Aircraft, And Tanks But...'

As war-torn Ukraine celebrated its 31 years of independence from the former Soviet Union on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was 'reborn' when Russia invaded it in February.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an emotional speech on Wednesday, commemorating over three decades of independence, sent out a message of solidarity to its nationals "facing this day in different circumstances, conditions and even in different time zones."

"A new nation that emerged on Feb. 24 at 4 a.m. Not born, but reborn. A nation that didn't cry, didn't scream, didn't get scared. Didn't run away. Didn't give up. Didn't forget," he said.

"We are the free people of independent Ukraine. After six months of attempts to destroy us, we are the free people of independent Ukraine. And this is the truth about our future. The free people of independent Ukraine," he added.

Ukraine Independence Day coincided with six months since Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Amid fears of renewed attack for Russia, the country has imposed a ban on celebrations.

The 44-year-old leader, speaking in front of Kyiv's central monument in a recorded speech, said, "we will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft, and tanks but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters."

Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told a meeting of defense ministers in Uzbekistan that the country had deliberately slowed down its "special military operation" in Ukraine to avoid civilian casualties.

