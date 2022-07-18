Netflix's SpaceX Documentary Nominated For An Emmy: Here's The Award It Could Win

A documentary about SpaceX has been nominated for an Emmy Award. Here’s a look at the award the show could win and its competition.

What Happened: The documentary series “Return to Space” has been nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score).”

The series centers on a mission to send NASA astronauts back to the International Space Station by SpaceX, a company founded by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

The series was released in April on Netflix Inc NFLX.

Mychael Danna and Harry Gregson-Williams are credited as the composers for the show. Danna has seven Emmy Award nominations and one win and Gregson-Williams has two nominations and is looking for a first win.

The other shows nominated in the category are:

"14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible" and "The Tindler Swindler," also on Netflix

"Lucy and Desi," on Amazon Prime Video from Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

"They Call Me Magic," on AppleTV+ from Apple Inc AAPL

Related Link: Streaming Companies Dominate Emmy Award Nominations: How Apple, Netflix And HBO Max Are Shaking Up TV

Why It’s Important: The series that centered on SpaceX was one of many Netflix shows to receive Emmy Award nominations. The streaming giant received 105 Emmy Award nominations, trailing only 108 from HBO on a standalone basis. “Stranger Things” was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards to top Netflix content.

SpaceX won an Emmy Award in 2019 for the “Outstanding Interactive Program.” The award was based on the company’s spacecraft launch debut coverage.

“Saturday Night Live,” which airs on Comcast Corporation CMCSA unit NBC previously left Musk out of the nominees it submitted to the Emmy Awards for consideration after he hosted the show in May 2021.

While Musk did not win an individual Emmy Award, the episode he appeared on won the award for “Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.”

While Musk has not won any individual Emmy Awards, he has had a hand in programs that have been nominated and won.

The Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Sep. 12, 2022.

Photo: Poster for movie via IMDb