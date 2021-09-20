Elon Musk Wins An Emmy (Well, Sort Of)

The 73rd Emmy Awards aired Sunday night and Elon Musk may have a hand in one of the winning awards.

What Happened: "Saturday Night Live," which airs on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) unit NBC, won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program. The awards show aired on CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC).

The award winners were Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Chris Milone, Jason Milani, Kim Weber, Joanna Pisani and Young Beck.

The award was from the May 8 episode of SNL that featured Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk as the host.

Why It’s Important: Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) was the big winner at the Emmys with 44 total wins including 11 awards for both “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was also a big winner with “Ted Lasso” winning eight awards, including Best Comedy.

Saturday Night Live was shut out of the acting categories Sunday night.

The win by the Musk-hosted episode could be a bragging moment for Musk, who was left off of Saturday Night Live’s submitted nominations list. SNL had selected nine of its 20 guest hosts to submit for the Emmy Awards with Musk among those not on it.

“To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?” Musk said in his opening monologue.

The Musk-hosted episode was the third-highest viewed episode of SNL’s 46th season with 7.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The episode trailed only episodes hosted by former cast members Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for most viewed of the season.

SpaceX, founded by Musk, is the owner of a 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program.

While Musk may not win individual Emmy Awards, he has now had a hand in the success of several award winners.

Image by Kirstine Rosas from Pixabay