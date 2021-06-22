Here's Why Elon Musk Won't Win An Emmy For 'SNL' Hosting Gig

One of the richest people in the world, Elon Musk, appeared as the guest host for an episode on “Saturday Night Live.” The episode drew mixed reactions at best from critics and viewers, while managing to be one of the most-viewed episodes of the season.

What Happened: “Saturday Night Live,” which airs on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), submitted nine of its 20 guest hosts for nomination consideration for the Emmy Awards.

On the list of submitted hosts were six men and three women: Dave Chappelle, Dan Levy, John Mulaney, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kristen Wiig, Daniel Kaluuya and Rege-Jean Page.

Mulaney, Chappelle, Rudolph and Wiig have all been nominated for Emmys on “Saturday Night Live” before.

GoldDerby.com questions why SNL didn’t submit all 20 hosts, pointing out surprising omissions of Jason Bateman, Keegan-Michael Key, Regina King and Issa Rae.

The show submitted Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey for nominations for their roles as Donald Trump and Joe Biden, respectively. All 20 cast members were submitted in supporting actor categories.

Why It’s Important: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO hosted “Saturday Night Live" on May 8.

“To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?” Musk said in his opening monologue to his social media presence.

The episode was the third highest viewed episode of SNL’s Season 46 with 7.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. It trailed episodes guest hosted by former cast members Chappelle and Rock.

Musk provided "SNL" with strong viewership and NBC was also likely able to charge more for commercials as it saw several automotive companies showing off their electric vehicles during the episode.

SpaceX, founded by Musk, is the owner of an Emmy award for their spacecraft launch debut coverage. The company won a 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program.

The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 19 on CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC).

Photo: Elon Musk hosting "SNL" courtesy of NBC.