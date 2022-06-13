One Of Apple's Biggest Streaming Hits Could Be Ending: What Investors Should Know

Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL is one of the companies that has dove into the world of streaming. The company’s streaming platform AppleTV+ has trailed rivals in many metrics for viewership and subscribers. One of the company’s key award winning shows could also be coming to an end.

What Happened: Hit streaming show “Ted Lasso,” which airs on AppleTV+, could be nearing its conclusion, according to one of the show’s stars.

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the show and is also a writer, said recently the show’s third season is being written as a potential final season.

“We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies,” Goldstein said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has shared similar comments about the show ending after three seasons, Variety reports.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” Sudeikis previously said.

Why It’s Important: First airing in August 2020, “Ted Lasso” was one of the first series from AppleTV+ to gain a large audience.

“Ted Lasso” has received 20 Emmy Award nominations and took home top honors for Jason Sudeikis as Lead Actor and Hannah Waddingham for Supporting Actress. The show also took home the Outstanding Comedy Series, making the first time a streaming platform had won the top award in its second year of being eligible for Emmy Awards.

“Ted Lasso” broke records for being the most nominated first year comedy in the history of the Emmy Awards.

The success of “Ted Lasso” and “CODA,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, have helped show that AppleTV+ is a force to be reckoned with at award shows.

Season three of “Ted Lasso” is set to premiere later in 2022.

Outside of “Ted Lasso,” Apple has several series coming with big names attached, including Tom Hanks and Harrison Ford. The streaming platform has also invested in growing its sports rights deals picking up some Major League Baseball and potentially landing some National Football League content.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares lost 3.83% Monday, closing at $131.88, according to Benzinga Pro.

