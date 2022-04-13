Apple TV+ Bringing More Content From This Multi-Oscar Winner: Here's What Viewers Can Expect

A major movie star is coming back to the streaming platform of a major technology company with a new deal that will increase output.

What Happened: Actor Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman signed a multi-year exclusive deal with their Playtone company and Apple TV+, a streaming platform from Apple Inc AAPL.

The deal follows previous collaborations of the movie “Greyhound” and the upcoming series “Masters of the Air,” both of which are offered on Apple TV+.

Among the new content will be a sequel to "Greyhound."

The new deal will also bring television series, documentaries and unscripted projects to Apple for global distribution.

Why It’s Important: “Masters of the Air” is a World War II series that comes from the team that previously worked on Emmy-winning shows “The Pacific” and “Band of Brothers” — both aired on HBO.

“Greyhound” was one of the most-watched movies on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. Another movie that starred Hanks called “Finch” had the largest opening weekend ever for Apple TV+ back in the fall of 2021. The movie beat a record previously held by “Greyhound,” showing the strength of Hanks films and his importance to the streaming platform.

Apple is riding momentum for its streaming app with the recent Academy Award for Best Picture win for “CODA” and the rights to Friday night Major League baseball games.

The streaming platform also signed a deal with Harrison Ford and has other anticipated shows including “Shining Girls," debuting on April 29, and the Martin Scorsese-directed “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, coming in November 2022.

Once known as the home of hit shows “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” AppleTV+ is quickly cementing its place as the home of huge movie stars and some of the most anticipated movies.

Photo: Apple



