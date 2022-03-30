Apple Rides On Historic Oscar Win, Dangles Free Friday Night Baseball Games on Apple TV+

Apple Inc AAPL and Major League Baseball (MLB) said Tuesday that “Friday Night Baseball” will be available for free to anyone with an Apple TV+ and internet access.

What Happened: Friday Night Baseball will premiere on April 8 with two games, which can be accessed by anyone with internet access on an iPhone, iPad, or devices with Apple TV+, Apple said in a statement.

The games will include live pre- and post-game shows and be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom for a limited time without a subscription.

Apple published the full roster of the games on Tuesday, which starts with a match between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET on April 8. On the same day, the Houston Astros will play the Los Angeles Angels.

Why It Matters: Apple recently scored the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA," a remake of a 2014 French film that tracks the story of a child of deaf parents who attempts to pursue her passions.

With the nomination alone for "CODA," Apple has established itself as a “premium content contender,” according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Ives said earlier that an MLB deal would be a “shot across the bow” at its streaming rivals such as Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN.

As per the analyst, with nearly $200 billion in its kitty, the Tim Cook-led company could bid on several upcoming sports packages such as National Football League (Sunday Night Ticket) and NASCAR.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 1.9% higher at $178.96 in the regular session and fell 0.1% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro Data.

