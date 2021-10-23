fbpx

Ted Lasso Mentions Bitcoin In Finale: Here Was The First Mainstream Show To Mention The Cryptocurrency

byChris Katje
October 23, 2021 1:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ted Lasso Mentions Bitcoin In Finale: Here Was The First Mainstream Show To Mention The Cryptocurrency

Many television fans and cryptocurrency investors have called out the mention of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on the season 2 finale of popular show “Ted Lasso,” which airs on Apple TV from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). The mention of Bitcoin wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last on television shows.

The First Mainstream Mention: A 2012 episode of “The Good Wife” is credited as the first mainstream television mention of Bitcoin.

The episode called “Bitcoin for Dummies” aired on Jan. 15, 2012 on CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC).

“Alicia (Juliana Maruilies) defends a man who claims to represent the person who created a new online currency against the Treasury Department,” the episode’s IMDB summary reads.

Jason Biggs guest starred as Dylan Stack in the episode.

In a scene in Alicia’s office, Dylan complains of how long it took at a bank to get a cashier’s check and change “dollar bills into another piece of paper.”

“I went online and I bought one Bitcoin last night,” Alicia answers back.

“It’s the future,” Dylan says.

“Doesn’t feel real,” Alicia says.

“Real’s gonna change, just watch,” Dylan.

At the time the episode aired, Bitcoin was trading at $3.41 according to Documenting Bitcoin on Twitter.

Many have praised the show, which aired on CBS from 2009 to 2016, for being ahead of the times and recognizing the power of Bitcoin and how it can be a competitor to traditional banking.

Related Link: If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin When The Simpsons First Mentioned, Here's How Much You'd Have Now 

Bitcoin on TV: Since “The Good Wife,” Bitcoin has been mentioned on many other shows including a reference on an episode of “The Simpsons” in 2013 on Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

The season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” featured a reference to Bitcoin from a character. Without spoiling the plot, the character mentions the universe always putting them on the right path, including purchasing Bitcoin in 2009.

Bitcoin traded at less than one cent per share in 2009, which would make the fictional television character potentially wealthy.

Other shows to mention Bitcoin include “Billions,” “Mr. Robot” and “Silicon Valley.”

“Jeopardy!” referred to Bitcoin with a question on the cryptocurrency in a 2013 episode.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

How To Buy Dogecoin In India

How To Buy Dogecoin In India

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

According to a recent survey done by the ‘Finder’, the adoption rate of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the U.S. is nearly double that of the rest of the world. read more
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Current Bitcoin Correction Is Not Yet Over

Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Current Bitcoin Correction Is Not Yet Over

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) correction is likely not yet over and could drop further before the leading crypto asset can show signs of recovery. read more
EXCLUSIVE: CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss Seeks To Make Buying Crypto Easier

EXCLUSIVE: CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss Seeks To Make Buying Crypto Easier

It often seems that everyone is talking about cryptocurrency, but many people are still uncertain on how to become part of the digital action. And that’s where Chicago-based CoinFlip seeks to be of service. read more