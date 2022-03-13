Comeback Kid: Tom Brady Reverses Course, Says He'll Return For 23d NFL Season

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the best quarterback of all time, announced on his Twitter he changed his mind about retiring and is returning for his 23d season.

What Happened: Two months ago, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady announced he would retire.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he said at the time. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

But Brady has now reversed course and announced he is coming back to play for Tampa Bay next year.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

While virtually every Brady fan will be ecstatic about this news, there is one that may not be.

Sports business journalist Darren Rovell reported early Sunday that someone bought the ball from Brady’s last touchdown pass for more than $500,000 in an auction. The auction was held Saturday night, a day before Brady announced that he will come back next year.

Congratulations to the person who paid $518,628 LAST NIGHT at the @Lelandsdotcom auction for Tom Brady's last touchdown ball. https://t.co/PIqbNhaWpV