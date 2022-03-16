 Skip to main content

NFL's Announcer Carousel: Buck, Aikman Jump From Fox Sports To ESPN, Al Michaels In Talks To Join Amazon

Sue Strachan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 4:45pm   Comments
NFL's Announcer Carousel: Buck, Aikman Jump From Fox Sports To ESPN, Al Michaels In Talks To Join Amazon

NFL players aren't the only ones changing teams this year.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are taking the leap from Fox News, owned by Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), to ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), while Al Michaels is in talks to join Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Buck and Aikman have signed a multiyear contract with ESPN to host its Monday Night Football, according to ESPN, which added that they will also contribute content to ESPN+.

Buck and Aikman have been an announcing twosome for 20 NFL seasons. They will make their regular season debut on ESPN on Sept. 12.

"When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL," Jimmy Pitaro, Disney's chairman of ESPN and sports content, said in the ESPN article.

"The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators."
While the ESPN article did not reveal financial terms, a tweet from Front Office Sports gave a hint.

Michaels, who has been involved on network sports television since 1971, is on the cusp of leaving NBC Sports, which is owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), to join Amazon to helm Thursday Night Football.

Photo: Screenshot of Fox Sports YouTube via Flickr. 

