How Much Money Are Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl Rings Worth?

When Tom Brady won Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he not only added another victory to his record, his jewelry collection got bigger: a seventh Super Bowl ring, the most of any NFL quarterback.

While Brady does have competition in his family for the most impressive ring — that would be his wife Gisele Bündchen’s four-carat diamond flanked by baguettes set in a platinum engagement ring, worth an estimated $145,000 — his Super Bowl rings are still coveted and no doubt, worth a lot.

Super Bowl Ring Basics: Super Bowl rings generally start at $30,000 then go up in price based on how the team decides to customize them, whether it be a special design, type of gold (rose or yellow) or the number of diamonds, as well as rubies or sapphires. The ring can also have the player’s name and uniform number on it.

Value also comes into play with who gets the ring, as teams will sometimes have multiple styles created. As a general rule, the top ring is given to players (active, inactive roster, injured reserve), coaches, trainers, executives, personnel and general staff. Sometimes a less expensive ring is given to front office staff. It just depends on what the team wants to do.

The most expensive ring made? The Denver Broncos Super Bowl L ring, which cost $37,000.

Another notable ring, which could be considered a stylish symbol for shade is the one made for the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons: the ring has 283 diamonds on it to symbolize the team’s comeback after being down 28-3 in the third quarter.

Jostens, a jewelry manufacturer also known for making college and high school rings, has manufactured 36 of the 54 rings for the game, according to Fox Business.

The NFL does give a limit of 150 that can be ordered for the top rings and it only pitches in $5,000 to $7,000 for each ring for the winning team, which has to make up the difference.

What About Tom? Let's say his rings average about $35,000, then multiply it by seven, the base value is $245,000, only $100,000 past his wife’s engagement ring (which is probably worth more now.)

Don't forget the extra value that he brings to the table as being … Tom Brady, to many the GOAT.

So how to assign some more value to it? The most recent auction of a Super Bowl ring was Feb. 5, when Ripley Auctions put the Super Bowl XLI and 2009 AFC Championship rings of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett up for auction. It was the first time the auction house has sold these types of rings.

Like many Super Bowl rings for sale, this one is being sold due to financial issues — though other rings have been sold for charity — with Brackett declaring bankruptcy in September 2021.

Ripley Auctions Sports and Entertainment Director Scott Fitzgerald said the estimate of $30,000 to $40,000 for the ring was set by two appraisers assigned by the court.

Gary Brackett's Super Bowl ring. Photo courtesy Ripley Auctions

There were multiple bidders on the ring, getting down to two bidders, said Fitzgerald. And even though he thought the ring would go in the $50,000 range, it sold for $60,000, which with the additional buyer’s premium totaled $75,000.

“Super Bowl rings are unique,” said Fitzgerald. “And this one was worn by a player who actually played in the game, not a staff member or someone on the injured reserve list," something which affects the value.

The AFC ring was estimated to sell for $10,000 to $20,000, sold for $10,000, with buyers premium, $12,500. Both were purchased by the same bidder.

The previous record for a player's ring was Lawrence Taylor’s from Super Bowl XXV, which sold for more than $230,000 in 2012.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wbzeQNgjnX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2021

A relative of Tom Brady’s sold at auction a Super Bowl ring, another type secondary-tier style called a “friends and family” ring, for $344,927 in 2018. It was from Super LI and while it didn’t contain the 283 diamonds the ring Brady received, it did have 265 diamonds, reported CBS Sports.

BOLA VP decided to put the $344,927 cost to each of his rings to come up with a value of $2,404.489.

A reasonable estimate to start with for what to many, particularly being that they are Brady’s rings, are priceless. Do you think Gisele might want an engagement ring upgrade?