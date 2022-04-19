Aquaman Could Be Headed To Minecraft World With Movie Deal: Here Are The Details

After helping to bring the worlds of Atlantis and Westeros to the small screen and big screen, Jason Momoa could help bring another world to life, the world of Minecraft.

What Happened: Momoa is in final negotiations to star in a movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise “Minecraft,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Minecraft” is now owned by Microsoft Corp MSFT after its acquisition of game maker Mojang Studios in 2014.

The movie comes from Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, the media arm that was recently spun off from AT&T Inc T.

Why It’s Important: Despite launching in 2011, “Minecraft” remains a popular video game for several different audiences. The game is popular to play and is also one of the most streamed games where millions of people watch others play inside the Minecraft world.

The game passed the one trillion views mark on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, in December.

Adaptations of video games have come with mixed performance at the box office, but continue to be popular for studios to adapt for both the small and big screens.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” from Sega Sammy Holdings SGAMY and Paramount Global PARAPARAA recently posted the biggest opening weekend box office for a video game adaptation of all-time.

Along with the adaptation of “Minecraft,” Microsoft has also seen success with the adaptation of its hit Xbox franchise “Halo” on Paramount+.

Photo: Includes images from Gage Skidmore and Tamahikari Tammas on Flickr