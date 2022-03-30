QQQ
Jim Cramer Takes Aim At Traders Looking To Sell Apple Stock

by Madhukumar Warrier
March 30, 2022 6:54 AM | 2 min read

CNBC host Jim Cramer has taken aim at investors looking to sell shares of Apple Inc. AAPL following a report that the tech giant plans to slash iPhone SE production.

What Happened: In a series of tweets Tuesday, Cramer said his critics are looking at selling Apple’s shares after Nikkei Asia reported that the Tim Cook-led company plans to cut iPhone SE production by 20% next quarter.

Cramer said he wants these critics to short shares of the companies he likes – including Apple, Nike Inc. NKE, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Mastercard Inc. MA and Walt Disney Co. DIS.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: Apple’s shares closed higher for the eleventh straight session on Tuesday, marking its longest winning streak in about nine years. The stock also turned positive for the year-to-date period.

Investors largely shrugged off the Nikkei report about the tech giant slashing production of the iPhone SE and AirPods.

Long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo separately noted that two China-based manufacturing suppliers of AirPods have publicly denied rumors about Apple cutting orders for the earphones this year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.9% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $178.96, but lost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $178.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

