Rumors About Apple Cutting AirPods Orders Not True, Says Analyst

Two electronics manufacturing service (EMS) suppliers of AirPods have publicly denied rumors about Apple Inc. AAPL cutting orders for the earphones this year, long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted.

What Happened: Kuo noted that the China-based suppliers Luxshare Precision and GoerTek have denied rumors about Apple cutting AirPods orders by 10 million units for this year.

Why It Matters: Kuo’s comments came after it was reported on Monday, citing Nikkei Asia, that Apple is looking to slash iPhone SE production next quarter and also cut the orders for its AirPods by more than 10 million units.

Apple's move reflected the Ukraine war and looming inflation that have hindered consumer electronics demand, as per the report.

The Tim Cook-led company introduced the AirPods 3 — the third generation of AirPods — in October last year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.5% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $175.60, but lost almost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $175.46, , according to data from Benzinga Pro.

