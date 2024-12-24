Santa Claus Rally: 10 S&P 500 Stocks That Consistently Outperform During Year-End Optimism

The stock market has a well-documented tendency to deliver gains during the final trading days of December, a phenomenon known as the “Santa Claus rally.”
This period of optimism has historically brought cheer to investors, with the S&P 500 gaining in 64 out of the last 96 years during the Dec. 24–Dec. 31 window, averaging a respectable 0.85% return, according to data from Seasonax.
The Santa Claus rally's most memorable performance occurred in 2018, when the S&P 500 surged 6.6%, its strongest year-end rally on record. Close on its heels was 1933, which delivered a 5.5% rally.
On the flip side, 1937 and 2000 stand out as exceptions, with losses of 4.6% and 2.4%, respectively, over the same period.
The pattern holds true even during election years, offering hope to traders as 2024 wraps up. In the past 24 election years, the S&P 500 has posted gains in 15 instances, averaging a modest 0.7% return. Notable rallies occurred in 2008, with a 4% rise, and in 1928, when the index climbed 3.4%.
10 Santa Rally Hyper Responders
For traders looking to capitalize on this seasonal tailwind, certain stocks have consistently outperformed during the Santa Claus rally window.
Here are 10 notable S&P 500 stocks that have historically shone between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 over the last 20 years:
|Company
|Avg. Return
|Median Return
|Max Profit
|Max Loss
|Win Ratio
|Newmont Mining Corporation NEM
|+1.68%
|+1.36%
|+10.76%
|-2.97%
|65%
|Illumina, Inc ILMN
|+1.49%
|+1.25%
|+10.08%
|-2.64%
|60%
|Western Digital Corporation WDC
|+1.42%
|+0.96%
|+10.96%
|-3.60%
|60%
|Assurant, Inc AIZ
|+1.41%
|+0.56%
|+14.33%
|-4.07%
|65%
|Mohawk Industries, Inc MHK
|+1.32%
|+1.22%
|+8.81%
|-3.94%
|65%
|Global Payments Inc GPN
|+1.32%
|+0.95%
|+8.14%
|-1.51%
|75%
|Walt Disney Co. DIS
|+1.28%
|+0.52%
|+9.27%
|-2.89%
|60%
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS
|+1.27%
|+0.39%
|+10.40%
|-1.41%
|70%
|ON Semiconductor Corporation ON
|+1.25%
|+1.13%
|+9.63%
|-4.70%
|60%
|Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE RL)
|+1.19%
|+0.51%
|+8.21%
|-2.36%
|65%
