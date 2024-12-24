Santa Claus Rally: 10 S&P 500 Stocks That Consistently Outperform During Year-End Optimism

The stock market has a well-documented tendency to deliver gains during the final trading days of December, a phenomenon known as the “Santa Claus rally.”

This period of optimism has historically brought cheer to investors, with the S&P 500 gaining in 64 out of the last 96 years during the Dec. 24–Dec. 31 window, averaging a respectable 0.85% return, according to data from Seasonax.

The Santa Claus rally's most memorable performance occurred in 2018, when the S&P 500 surged 6.6%, its strongest year-end rally on record. Close on its heels was 1933, which delivered a 5.5% rally.

On the flip side, 1937 and 2000 stand out as exceptions, with losses of 4.6% and 2.4%, respectively, over the same period.

The pattern holds true even during election years, offering hope to traders as 2024 wraps up. In the past 24 election years, the S&P 500 has posted gains in 15 instances, averaging a modest 0.7% return. Notable rallies occurred in 2008, with a 4% rise, and in 1928, when the index climbed 3.4%.

10 Santa Rally Hyper Responders

For traders looking to capitalize on this seasonal tailwind, certain stocks have consistently outperformed during the Santa Claus rally window.

Here are 10 notable S&P 500 stocks that have historically shone between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 over the last 20 years:

Company Avg. Return Median Return Max Profit Max Loss Win Ratio Newmont Mining Corporation NEM +1.68% +1.36% +10.76% -2.97% 65% Illumina, Inc ILMN +1.49% +1.25% +10.08% -2.64% 60% Western Digital Corporation WDC +1.42% +0.96% +10.96% -3.60% 60% Assurant, Inc AIZ +1.41% +0.56% +14.33% -4.07% 65% Mohawk Industries, Inc MHK +1.32% +1.22% +8.81% -3.94% 65% Global Payments Inc GPN +1.32% +0.95% +8.14% -1.51% 75% Walt Disney Co. DIS +1.28% +0.52% +9.27% -2.89% 60% Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS +1.27% +0.39% +10.40% -1.41% 70% ON Semiconductor Corporation ON +1.25% +1.13% +9.63% -4.70% 60% Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE RL) +1.19% +0.51% +8.21% -2.36% 65% Data: Seasonax

