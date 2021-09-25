 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life.

Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

For the uninitiated- Innovative Industrial is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. 

Innovative Industrial mainly targets medical-use cannabis facilities for acquisition, including sale-leaseback transactions, with tenants that are licensed growers under long-term, triple-net leases. 

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to present: 

  • Tesla is up from $407.34 a share to $774.39 for a return of 90.11%
  • Nio is up from $18.32 a share to $35.38 for a return of 93.12%
  • GM is up from $29.00 a share to $52.23 for a return of 80.10%
  • Apple is up from $112.28 a share to $146.92 for a return of 30.85%
  • Disney is up from $124.00 a share to $176.00 for a return of 41.94%
  • Microsoft is up from $207.82 a share to $299.34 for a return of 44.04%
  • And finally, Innovative Industrial is up from $123.36 a share to $244.88 for a return of 98.51%

Related Link: Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Enters Missouri Via $28.3M Deal With Calyx Peak's Subsidiary

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DIS)

U.S. Move To End Huawei Saga Helps China Ties, China Welcomes Huawei Executive Home
EU Rules Could Make USB-C Chargers Mandatory, Apple iPhones May Need Redesign
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More
Why Boeing, Disney, Nvidia Stocks Could Be Settling Into This Bullish Pattern
Huawei Sees Colossal Decline In Smartphone Revenue
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com