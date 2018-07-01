After one of its best years in recent history in 2017, the S&P 500 has delivered lackluster returns in the first half of 2018, gaining just 1.5 percent year-to-date. But there have been plenty of big winners in the market so far this year.

Here’s a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in the first half of 2018.

1. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)

After being one of the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks, watchmaker Fossil is one of several comeback stories among the best-performing stocks of 2018, gaining 215 percent year-to-date.

Strong new product performance and impressive 33-percent revenue growth have sent medical device-maker ABIOMED’s stock soaring 114 percent in 2018.

Year after year, Netflix’s subscriber growth and international expansion have it among the best-performing stocks in the market, and this year is no different after a 95-percent gain.

For years, Twitter investors have looked on in envy of social media rival Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), but Twitter is the one with the huge 80-percent gain this year.

5. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP)

The online travel space is growing at a tremendous rate, and so is Tripadvisor’s market cap, with the stock up 60 percent in 2018.

6. Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UA)

Like Fossil, athletic retailer Under Armour is on the comeback trail in 2018, gaining 59.3 percent year-to-date after years of horrible returns and inventory restructuring.

7. XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL)

Most of XL Group’s 62-percent 2018 gain came in March, when French insurance giant Axa announced a $15.3-billion buyout deal for XL valued at a 33-percent premium to market price.

8. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

Chipotle optimism got a huge shot in the arm when the company recently announced its new CEO would be former Taco Bell head Brian Niccol, and the stock is up 50 percent year-to-date.

9. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)

Invisalign producer Align Technology has been one of the best-performers in a struggling health care sector in 2018, gaining 53 percent year-to-date.

10. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M)

Macy’s is another top comeback story this year, gaining 44 percent as investors have realized brick-and-mortar retail might not be in as much trouble as they had thought.

Related Links:

10 Best Stocks Of 2017

The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500