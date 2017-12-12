Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the Tuesday session up 3.68 percent after PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) announced it will expand its 10,000-truck fleet with 100 Tesla Semis.

Pepsi’s preorder is the vehicle’s largest reservation yet, bringing the total near 300, according to Jalopnik tallies. So far, the non-comprehensive sum includes:

50 from SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY);

(NYSE: SYY); 40 from Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD);

(NYSE: BUD); 40 from J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT);

(NASDAQ: JBHT); 25 from Loblaw Companies Ltd ;

; 15 from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT);

(NYSE: WMT); 10 from DHL Supply Chain ;

; Four from Meijer, Inc. ;

; At least four from JK Moving ;

; One from Best Transportation ;

; One from Fercam ;

; One from Flexport.com ;

; One from Fortigo Freight Services ;

; One from Girteka Logistics ;

; And undisclosed amounts from Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) and Mecca & Son Trucking.

Altogether, the reservations represent much-needed capital for the immediate and future sustainability of Tesla.

Each unit secures between $5,000 and $20,000 for the reservation, depending on whether the order was placed before or after Tesla raised the price, and between $150,000 and $180,000 for the final sale, depending on the selected Semi's range.

The current sale summary guarantees bigrig-related revenue spanning $45,725,000 to $50,150,000 through the order fulfillments expected in 2019. The rate could continue to swell as major corporations take notice of the interest from Pepsi and peers.

Tesla is also offering 1,000 Founders Series Semis for $200,000 reservations, and while no consumers have publicly disclosed orders, Tesla may have begun fielding private placements.

Related Links:

Tesla Semi: Why Truckers Want It, How Important It Could Be

Wall Street Weighs In On Tesla Semi, Roadster Unveiling

Photo courtesy of Tesla.