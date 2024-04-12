Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Loading... Loading...

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Related Link: The ‘Mag 7 Bench’ – Josh Brown Picks The Next Magnificent 7 Stocks

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of April 12:

Rent the Runway RENT: The e-commerce company saw shares soar over the week with the stock halted on Friday and up over 30%.

The company reported fourth-quarter financial results that saw earnings per share miss consensus estimates and revenue beat estimates. The company's first-quarter guidance was also well received by investors.

"2023 was a year of significant improvements to the customer experience that we believe have set the foundation for a milestone fiscal year 2023," Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman said.

The company said it expected free cash flow breakeven in fiscal year 2024 thanks to progress made on costs.

Rallybio Corp RLYB: The clinical-stage biotechnology company saw shares soar after inking a development agreement with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

The company will receive an equity investment from Johnson & Johnson of $6.6 million as part of the agreement. The investment will help support the development of several pipeline drugs from Rallybio. The biotechnology company can receive additional payments under the agreement with Johnson & Johnson.

Constellation Energy Corp CEG: The energy solutions company is one of the top-performing stocks of the past year, up 148%. Fourth-quarter financial results saw earnings per share come in below Street estimates and revenue of $5.80 billion beat a Street estimate of $5.67 billion.

In March, the company announced a $900 million, 30-year bond offering to help finance nuclear energy projects.

The $61 billion market capitalization company doesn't get the most attention despite its size, but investors appear to be paying attention with shares trading near all-time highs. Several analysts have raised their price targets on the energy company over the past month.

Roblox Corp RBLX: The online video game company saw increased interest from investors during the week, which could be coming from news of a new advertising push.

A Wall Street Journal report said Roblox is looking to increase advertising revenue and has reached out to programmatic advertising company PubMatic Inc PUBM. The report said the partnership could see video ads bought through an online-bidding process.

First-quarter financial results will be reported by Roblox on May 9, which could lead to increased investor interest.

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG: The restaurant company has shares trading near all-time highs, which comes after increased investor interest. The stock traded higher in March after announcing the board of directors approved a 50-for-1 stock split, which will be voted on by shareholders in June. This would mark the company's first-ever stock split.

Loading... Loading...

"This is the first stock split in Chipotle's 30-year history, and we believe this will make our stock more accessible to employees as well as a broader range of investors," Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung said.

Chipotle is set to report first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 24. The company has beaten earnings per share estimates from analysts in four of the last five quarters and beaten revenue estimates from analysts from analysts in three of the last five quarters.

Analysts have been increasing their price targets on Chipotle ahead of the quarterly earnings report.

Stay tuned for next week’s report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

March 1

March 8

March 15

March 22

March 29

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In March: Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, SPY And Reddit IPO Rank?