Elon Musk Celebrates As Neuralink Patient Makes Historic Post On X Using Nothing But Thoughts

Tech billionaire Elon Musk celebrated the "first ever post" using the Neuralink Telepathy implant, made by the neurotechnology firm's first patient, Noland Arbaugh.

What Happened: After performing mouse clicks on a computer and playing a game of chess, Neuralink founder Musk revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that Arbaugh successfully posted for the first time via telepathy.

This tweet was created entirely by thought, without any physical interaction with the device, thanks to the Neuralink Telepathy chip implanted in Arbaugh's brain.

On a more humorous note, Arbaugh joked that X banned him for being a robot, but Musk then gave him his account back for the same reason.

Why It Matters: This development comes on the heels of a series of advancements by Neuralink.

In February, Neuralink revealed that the first human recipient of a Neuralink brain chip made a full recovery and could control a computer mouse with their thoughts.

Following this, in March, Musk unveiled the first Neuralink patient using Telepathy to play chess in a live stream.

Neuralink’s plans include the launch of a product called "Blindsight," aimed at restoring vision in people who were born blind.

According to an Ark Investment Management analyst, Neuralink’s brain implant could generate over $220M in revenue from ALS patients by 2030.

Photo generated using Dall-E