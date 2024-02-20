First Neuralink Patient Makes 'Full Recovery' And Moves Mouse Around The Screen By 'Just Thinking,' Confirms Elon Musk

Loading... Loading...

In a significant advancement for brain-computer interfacing, the first human recipient of a Neuralink brain-chip has made a full recovery and can now control a computer mouse using their thoughts, as revealed by the company’s founder, Elon Musk.

What Happened: The patient has fully recovered post-implantation, with no known adverse effects.

"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk stated during a Spaces event on his social media platform X.

Neuralink, which successfully implanted the chip in its first human patient last month after receiving approval for human trial recruitment in September, is now focusing on achieving as many mouse button clicks as possible from the patient.

See Also: Even Elon Musk’s Own Mother Cannot Distinguish Between Her Son And His Alleged ‘Burner’ Account ‘Adrian Dittman’s’ Voice

The study uses a robot to place a brain-computer interface implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move. The initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts.

Musk has high hopes for Neuralink, envisioning its chip devices treating conditions like obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Despite facing scrutiny over its safety protocols, Neuralink, valued at approximately $5 billion last year, continues to push the boundaries of brain-computer interfacing.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Neuralink’s successful first human brain implant last month, which showed promising neuron spike detection. The company has been developing brain implants since 2016 with the goal of curing conditions like paralysis and blindness.

Neuralink’s N1 brain implant, which is cosmetically invisible and records and transmits brain signals wirelessly to an app that decodes movement intention, could fetch over $220M revenue in ALS patients by 2030, according to Ark Investment analyst Pierce Jamieson.

However, the company has faced regulatory scrutiny over its safety protocols and transportation of hazardous materials. Despite these challenges, Musk believes that Neuralink’s technology is crucial for humanity to compete with artificial intelligence.

Loading... Loading...

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Donates $2M To AI Project That Cracked Open Secrets Of 2,000-Year-Old Ancient Text Owned By Caesar's Family

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock