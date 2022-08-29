HC Wainwright Raises Price For This Lung Disease Stock On First Pivotal Readout

ñol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 2:48 PM | 1 min read
  • Earlier this month, Verona Pharma plc VRNA reported positive data from the ENHANCE-2 Phase 3 trial of ensifentrine, the company's lead drug candidate for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 
  • Ensifentrine is a first-in-class, dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3/PDE4), combining bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. 
  • The trial successfully met primary and secondary endpoints. Ensifentrine also significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
  • HC Wainwright reiterates the Buy rating, raising the price target to $30 from $25 per American Depositary Share.
  • The price increase reflects an increased probability of approval for ensifentrine to 85% vs. the prior 65%, prompted by the positive ENHANCE-2 trial data and favorable readthrough for top-line data from the ENHANCE-1 study, expected by end-2022. 
  • ENHANCE-1 comprises two subsets - a 24-week active treatment subset (3mg BID vs. placebo) and an additional 24- week long-term safety subset.
  • The analyst reminds that the ENHANCE trials constitute the pivotal data package to support regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Price Action: VRNA shares are down 0.47% at $10.50 on the last check Monday.

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

