HC Wainwright Raises Price For This Lung Disease Stock On First Pivotal Readout

- Earlier this month, Verona Pharma plc VRNA reported positive data from the ENHANCE-2 Phase 3 trial of ensifentrine, the company's lead drug candidate for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
- Ensifentrine is a first-in-class, dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3/PDE4), combining bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.
- The trial successfully met primary and secondary endpoints. Ensifentrine also significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
- HC Wainwright reiterates the Buy rating, raising the price target to $30 from $25 per American Depositary Share.
- The price increase reflects an increased probability of approval for ensifentrine to 85% vs. the prior 65%, prompted by the positive ENHANCE-2 trial data and favorable readthrough for top-line data from the ENHANCE-1 study, expected by end-2022.
- ENHANCE-1 comprises two subsets - a 24-week active treatment subset (3mg BID vs. placebo) and an additional 24- week long-term safety subset.
- The analyst reminds that the ENHANCE trials constitute the pivotal data package to support regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe.
- Price Action: VRNA shares are down 0.47% at $10.50 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.