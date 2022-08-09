- Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced topline results from Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
- The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations.
- Subjects receiving ensifentrine demonstrated a 42% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks compared to those receiving placebo.
- Ensifentrine was well tolerated with safety results similar to placebo.
- "These data, along with results from our ongoing Phase 3 trial, ENHANCE-1, which are on track to be reported around the end of 2022, if similarly positive, are expected to support the submission of a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2023," said David Zaccardelli, President & CEO.
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 were $111.5 million, sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2023.
- Price Action: VRNA shares are up 63.60% at $11.37 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
