San Francisco To Start Opioid Epidemic Trial Against Teva, Walgreen: Reuters

by

San Francisco will start a trial against Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA and three other companies accused of fueling an opioid crisis in the city.

and three other companies accused of fueling an opioid crisis in the city. San Francisco has alleged that Walgreens, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA , AbbVie Inc's ABBV Allergan unit, and Teva-owned Anda Inc created a "public nuisance" by flooding the city with prescription opioids and failing to prevent the illegal use of the drugs.

, Allergan unit, and Teva-owned created a "public nuisance" by flooding the city with prescription opioids and failing to prevent the illegal use of the drugs. The companies have denied the allegations, saying that they sold opioid medications prescribed by doctors.

Opening arguments before Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco are scheduled for 9:30 am PT (4:30 pm GMT) today.

San Francisco has been hard hit by the opioid crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths nationwide in the past two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the lawsuit, opioid-related health issues now account for 25% of emergency room visits at the city's largest public hospital.

San Francisco's lawsuit, filed in 2018, initially included claims against drugmakers Purdue Pharma LP , Johnson & Johnson JNJ , Endo International Plc ENDP , McKesson Corporation MCK , Cardinal Health Inc CAH and AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC .

, , , , and . Related: JNJ, McKesson, Endo Settle $275M Opioid Claims With Alabama: Reuters.

JNJ, McKesson, Endo Settle $275M Opioid Claims With Alabama: Reuters. But the city previously settled with those defendants.

Photo by Diamond Rehab Thailand via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.