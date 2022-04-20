JNJ, McKesson, Endo Settle $275M Opioid Claims With Alabama: Reuters

- Alabama reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson JNJ, McKesson Corporation MCK, and Endo International Plc ENDP, resolving claims on the opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said.
- McKesson will pay $141 million. JNJ and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.
- The three companies will also pay $40 million in attorneys' fees.
- The companies have denied wrongdoing.
- J&J, which manufactured the pain medications Duragesic and Nucynta, said it no longer sells prescription opioids in the U.S. Its past marketing efforts were "appropriate and responsible."
- "These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured," Marshall said.
- West Virginia on Monday announced a $99 million settlement with J&J and is in the middle of a trial against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc's ABBV Allergan unit.
- In March, Florida reached more than $878 million in opioid settlements with CVS Health Corp CVS and three drugmakers.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsHealth CareHealth Care DistributorsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapLegalGeneral