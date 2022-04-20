JNJ, McKesson, Endo Settle $275M Opioid Claims With Alabama: Reuters

by

Alabama reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson JNJ , McKesson Corporation MCK , and Endo International Plc ENDP , resolving claims on the opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said.

McKesson will pay $141 million. JNJ and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

The three companies will also pay $40 million in attorneys' fees.

The companies have denied wrongdoing.

J&J, which manufactured the pain medications Duragesic and Nucynta, said it no longer sells prescription opioids in the U.S. Its past marketing efforts were "appropriate and responsible."

"These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured," Marshall said.

West Virginia on Monday announced a $99 million settlement with J&J and is in the middle of a trial against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc's ABBV Allergan unit.

and Allergan unit. In March, Florida reached more than $878 million in opioid settlements with CVS Health Corp CVS and three drugmakers.

