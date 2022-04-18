Japan's Health Ministry Panel OKs Approval Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

by

Japan's health ministry panel authorized a plan to approve Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, which is set to be the fourth such vaccine to be approved in Japan.

It will be available for first and second shots with an interval of three weeks.

The Novavax product is a recombinant protein vaccine that uses parts of coronavirus protein.

The vaccine's mechanism is different from the three already-approved ones in Japan - Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX , Moderna Inc MRNA , and AstraZeneca plc's AZN .

The Novavax vials can be refrigerated at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, making them easy to transport and manage.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK is responsible for the Novavax vaccine's distribution in Japan.

The Japanese government has concluded a contract with Takeda on the supply of 150 million vaccine doses in 2022.

Price Action: NVAX shares are down 5.84% at $55.15 on the last check Monday.

Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

