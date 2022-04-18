Japan's Health Ministry Panel OKs Approval Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

- Japan's health ministry panel authorized a plan to approve Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, which is set to be the fourth such vaccine to be approved in Japan.
- It will be available for first and second shots with an interval of three weeks.
- The Novavax product is a recombinant protein vaccine that uses parts of coronavirus protein.
- Related: Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron.
- The vaccine's mechanism is different from the three already-approved ones in Japan - Pfizer Inc PFE / BioNTech SE BNTX, Moderna Inc MRNA, and AstraZeneca plc's AZN.
- The Novavax vials can be refrigerated at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, making them easy to transport and manage.
- Also Read: Novavax's COVID-19 Shot Inches Up To FDA Authorization.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK is responsible for the Novavax vaccine's distribution in Japan.
- The Japanese government has concluded a contract with Takeda on the supply of 150 million vaccine doses in 2022.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 5.84% at $55.15 on the last check Monday.
- Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.