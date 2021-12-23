Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron
Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectively generates an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data.
- Though the company said neutralization against the Omicron variant was "4-fold lower" than it was against the original strain of the virus, suggesting that a booster shot or a new Omicron-specific vaccine would be beneficial.
- A third shot six months after the first two doses indicated an increase in antibodies to levels associated with protection seen in earlier large clinical trials.
- "We are encouraged that boosted responses against all variants were comparable to those associated with high vaccine efficacy in our Phase 3 clinical trials, suggesting that NVX-CoV2373 can play an important role in the ongoing fight against new variants," said Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax.
- Further, data from the pediatric expansion of Novavax's PREVENT-19 Phase 3 trial showed robust immune responses in adolescents, against a wide array of variants, including Omicron, following a 2-dose series.
- Responses in adolescents were 2- to 4-fold higher than adults against all evaluated variants.
- Novavax is developing an omicron-specific vaccine and expects to begin manufacturing doses of the variant-specific shot in January.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 5.81% at $193.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
