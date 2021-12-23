 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 6:34am   Comments
Share:
Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectively generates an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data.

  • Though the company said neutralization against the Omicron variant was "4-fold lower" than it was against the original strain of the virus, suggesting that a booster shot or a new Omicron-specific vaccine would be beneficial.
  • A third shot six months after the first two doses indicated an increase in antibodies to levels associated with protection seen in earlier large clinical trials.
  • Related Link: Novavax Reports Initiation Of PREVENT-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Booster Study.
  • "We are encouraged that boosted responses against all variants were comparable to those associated with high vaccine efficacy in our Phase 3 clinical trials, suggesting that NVX-CoV2373 can play an important role in the ongoing fight against new variants," said Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax.
  • Further, data from the pediatric expansion of Novavax's PREVENT-19 Phase 3 trial showed robust immune responses in adolescents, against a wide array of variants, including Omicron, following a 2-dose series. 
  • Responses in adolescents were 2- to 4-fold higher than adults against all evaluated variants.
  • Novavax is developing an omicron-specific vaccine and expects to begin manufacturing doses of the variant-specific shot in January.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 5.81% at $193.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For December 23, 2021
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Novavax Initiates Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allakos Slips Negative Late-Stage Data, Pfizer & Merck Announce Fresh COVID Pill Deal With UK, Regulatory Setback For Takeda
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com