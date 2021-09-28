Sanofi Stops Work On Its mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need To Know
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) is dropping plans for its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine because it believes it will be too late in reaching the market, STAT news reported.
- Sanofi says that the market is well-served with the dominant role of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) alliance and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- Instead, the Company will focus on GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK)-partnered protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Related Content: Sanofi, GSK Start Final Testing Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine.
- The decision to drop clinical development of the mRNA shot, acquired as part of its takeover of Translate Bio, came despite positive Phase 1/2 interim study results.
- Related Link: Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Push With Translate Bio Acquisition For $3.2B: Highlights
- The Company said it started testing an mRNA shot against seasonal influenza in humans in June and will launch follow-on clinical studies next year.
- Interim results from the Phase 1/2 trial showed that neutralizing antibody levels increased four-fold two weeks after a second injection across all 3 dosages tested.
- No safety concern has been observed, and the tolerability profile is comparable to that of other unmodified mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
- Also Read: Analyst Upgrades Sanofi On COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism.
- Price Action: SNY stock is up 0.17% at $48.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by hakan german from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga