 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Push With Translate Bio Acquisition For $3.2B: Highlights

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 6:04am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Push With Translate Bio Acquisition For $3.2B: Highlights
  • A year after paying Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) a whopping $425 million to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19, Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced a $3.2 billion buyout for Translate Bio.
  • Sanofi will pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio's shares, a 30% premium to Monday's closing price of $29.15. 
  • Sanofi has run into a vortex of issues trying to develop a more traditional vaccine against COVID-19, a situation that forced the pharma to restart its R&D engine after an initial failure.
  • Sanofi recently announced to invest billions of dollars to build out its "end-to-end" internal capabilities in mRNA technology.
  • Today's news fits in neatly with that strategic priority. The messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) approach instruct human cells to make specific proteins that produce an immune response to a given disease.
  • Sanofi and Translate Bio have been working together since 2018 and joined forces last year to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. 
  • The Phase 1/2 trial was initiated in March, and interim results are expected in Q3 of 2021.
  • The Companies recently launched an influenza vaccine trial, with interim data from the trial expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • Translate Bio, set up in 2016, has not launched any drugs on the market. Still, its clinical-stage pulmonary product using its mRNA platform is being tested as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis in a Phase 1/2 trial.
  • Price Action: TBIO shares are up 29.3% at $37.70, and SNY stock is up 0.3% at $51.76 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY + TBIO)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Translate Bio
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Health Care Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com