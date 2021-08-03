Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Push With Translate Bio Acquisition For $3.2B: Highlights
- A year after paying Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) a whopping $425 million to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19, Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced a $3.2 billion buyout for Translate Bio.
- Sanofi will pay $38 in cash for each of Translate Bio's shares, a 30% premium to Monday's closing price of $29.15.
- Sanofi has run into a vortex of issues trying to develop a more traditional vaccine against COVID-19, a situation that forced the pharma to restart its R&D engine after an initial failure.
- Sanofi recently announced to invest billions of dollars to build out its "end-to-end" internal capabilities in mRNA technology.
- Today's news fits in neatly with that strategic priority. The messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) approach instruct human cells to make specific proteins that produce an immune response to a given disease.
- Sanofi and Translate Bio have been working together since 2018 and joined forces last year to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.
- The Phase 1/2 trial was initiated in March, and interim results are expected in Q3 of 2021.
- The Companies recently launched an influenza vaccine trial, with interim data from the trial expected in Q4 of 2021.
- Translate Bio, set up in 2016, has not launched any drugs on the market. Still, its clinical-stage pulmonary product using its mRNA platform is being tested as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis in a Phase 1/2 trial.
- Price Action: TBIO shares are up 29.3% at $37.70, and SNY stock is up 0.3% at $51.76 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay
