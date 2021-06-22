 Skip to main content

Sanofi, Translate Bio Initiate Early-Stage mRNA Influenza Vaccine Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:32am   Comments
Sanofi, Translate Bio Initiate Early-Stage mRNA Influenza Vaccine Trial
  • Sanofi Pasteur, vaccine unit of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) have initiated a Phase 1 trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
  • The 280-subject trial will assess the safety and immunogenicity (immune response) of the monovalent (single-strain) mRNA-based flu vaccine candidate.
  • The trial will evaluate several dose levels of both vaccine formulations given to healthy adults 18 - 49 years of age.
  • Interim data from the trial is expected by the end of 2021.
  • Sanofi and Translate Bio have developed and will evaluate two formulations of the vaccine (MRT5400 and MRT5401) in the Phase 1 influenza mRNA vaccine clinical trial. 
  • The two formulations differ in the lipid nanoparticle that contains the mRNA.
  • Preclinical results were shared previously at the annual mRNA Healthcare Conference in November 2020.
  • Under the collaboration, in March, the companies initiated a Phase 1/2 trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Earlier, Translate Bio also received a $50 million manufacturing milestone under the collaboration related to its influenza mRNA vaccine program. 
  • Price Action: TBIO shares closed at $18.74 on Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs influenzaBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

