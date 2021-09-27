Acceleron In Advanced $11B Buyout Talks: Bloomberg
- Frothy rumors about possible M&A discussions at Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) were capped with a Bloomberg report asserting that the Company is potentially in advanced talks for an $11 billion buyout deal.
- Acceleron stock opened at $136.6 on 20 September and closed at $167.6 on 24 September, almost a jump of 22% during the period.
- According to people familiar with the matter, Acceleron could be acquired by a large pharmaceutical company for about $180 a share in cash, Bloomberg reported. However, Bloomberg was unable to identify any bidders in the deal.
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) is one likely bidder, with an 11.5% stake in Acceleron.
- Bloomberg added a lineup of acquisitive players, including Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) and Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
- Acceleron has gained ground with their PAH drug sotatercept, fronting positive data while their pivotal program is underway.
- The Company is executing its Phase 3 sotatercept development plan for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
- It is also expanding the development of sotatercept into Group 2 pulmonary hypertension, with the CADENCE Phase 2 trial expected to initiate this year.
- Price Action: XLRN stock closed at $167.65 on Friday.
