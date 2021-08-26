 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Says Without EMA Approval COVID-19 Boosters May Face Higher Legal Risks: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
EU Says Without EMA Approval COVID-19 Boosters May Face Higher Legal Risks: Reuters
  • European Union countries that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks, the European Commission said.
  • Related Content: Pfizer, BioNTech Seeking Full Approval For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly said that it requires additional data before approving the use of boosters.
  • Eight European countries have decided to recommend the additional dose, and more than a dozen are set to make similar moves shortly.
  • "Booster doses are currently not part of the marketing authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and have not yet been subject to a scientific assessment by EMA in the absence of sufficient data," the EU Commission said in a statement to Reuters.
  • "The responsibility to decide to include boosters in their vaccination campaign remains with the Member States," the statement said, adding: "As long as the booster doses are not part of the marketing authorization, companies' liability is modified."
  • However, the Commission said that companies' liability would not disappear if boosters are administered without the EMA's approval.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + BNTX)

AstraZeneca's Drug Shows Promise In Copper Build-Up Genetic Disease
Pfizer-BioNTech Ink COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Pact For Latin America
Pfizer, BioNTech Now Seeking Full Approval For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
Moderna Sets R&D Day For Sept. 9: Can Event Kickstart Sagging Stock?
Market Wavers Ahead Of Fed's Virtual Jackson Hole Symposium, But Durable Goods Impress
Thailand-Developed System Can Draw Out More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: All You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com