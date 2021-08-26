EU Says Without EMA Approval COVID-19 Boosters May Face Higher Legal Risks: Reuters
- European Union countries that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal risks, the European Commission said.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has repeatedly said that it requires additional data before approving the use of boosters.
- Eight European countries have decided to recommend the additional dose, and more than a dozen are set to make similar moves shortly.
- "Booster doses are currently not part of the marketing authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and have not yet been subject to a scientific assessment by EMA in the absence of sufficient data," the EU Commission said in a statement to Reuters.
- "The responsibility to decide to include boosters in their vaccination campaign remains with the Member States," the statement said, adding: "As long as the booster doses are not part of the marketing authorization, companies' liability is modified."
- However, the Commission said that companies' liability would not disappear if boosters are administered without the EMA's approval.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
