Pfizer, BioNTech Now Seeking Full Approval For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have initiated supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for its COVID-19 booster (third) shot.
- Earlier this week, Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Became First To Receive Full FDA Approval.
- The application covers individuals 16 years of age and older. The companies plan to complete the submission by the end of this week.
- The application includes data from a Phase 3 trial of 306 participants 18-55 years of age.
- The FDA has already approved Booster Dose Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines For Small, Vulnerable Group.
- Today, European Medical Agency approved additional manufacturing sites for coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
