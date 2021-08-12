 Skip to main content

Do mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Skin Or Kidney Disorders? EMA Investigates Possible Links
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency is investing a possible link between mRNA vaccines and erythema multiforme or two kidney disorders by a few recipients of the shots.  
  • Europe's drug regulator has requested additional data from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
  • "We take adverse events that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously," Pfizer said in a statement. "We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with global regulatory authorities."
  • "Serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population," the company representative said.
  • Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • The European regulator did not reveal how many people had developed the new possible side effects. 
  • Erythema multiforme causes round skin lesions, which may also affect mucous membranes in internal body cavities. 
  • Nephrotic syndrome causes the kidneys to leak too much protein into the urine. Glomerulonephritis causes inflammation of the tiny filters in the kidneys.
  • The EMA is also looking into menstrual side effects with all available adenovirus and mRNA COViD-19 vaccines.
  • Price Action: PFE shares closed up 2.03% at $47.24, MRNA stock is +1.58% at $391.42, BNTX stock +4.13% at $374.02 on Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine mRNABiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

